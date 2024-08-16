Indian Space Research Organisation’s latest 175.5 kg Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) was launched by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 on Friday at 9.17 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The ‘co-passenger’ in the flight was 0.2 kg SR-0 DEMOSAT of the Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

SSLV-D3 was the third and final developmental flight of SSLV, which is the youngest and tiniest rocket in the series. The first flight of the SSLV on August 7, 2022 ended in failure but its second flight on February 10, 2023 was a success.

The SSLV is capable of launching mini, micro or nano satellites (10 to 500 kg mass) into a 500-km planar orbit. It was a three-state launch vehicle with all solid propulsion stages and liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module as terminal state.

The objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites.

EOS-08 marks a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems such as an Integrated Avionics system, known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning Package, which combines multiple functions into a single, efficient unit. This system is designed with cold redundant systems using commercial off-the-shelf components and evaluation boards, supporting up to 400 Gb of data storage.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, EOS-08 carried three payloads: Electro Optical Infrared (EOIR) Payload, Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR and Long-Wave IR bands, both during the day and night, for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation, and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring.

The spacecraft mission configuration operates in a circular Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 475 km with an inclination of 37.4 degree, and has a mission life of one year. The satellite has a mass of approximately 175.5 kg and generates power of around 420 W.

“The third development flight of SSLV (SSLV-D3) with EOS satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft at the precise orbit as planned,” said ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking from the mission control room after the launch. “I find that there are no deviations in the injection conditions. The final orbit will be known after tracking. However, the current indication is that everything is perfect. The two satellites have been injected after the manoeuvres,” he added.

With this third development flight of SSLV, we can declare that the development process of SSLV has been completed. We are on the process of transfer of the technology of SSLV to industries and serial production and launches of SSLV on a commercial basis. It is a great beginning for the rocket and small satellite launch vehicle, he said.