Issue lockdown guidelines to workers, trade unions urge Centre

Several trade unions have demanded the Centre issue specific guidelines on the Covid-19 lockdown for all sectors so that managements can implement it effortlessly. Unions have also complained that certain managements are averse to the direction of the Centre.

The BMS-affiliated Bharatiya Pratirodh Mazdoor Sangh said it is very painful to note that some of the Defence Establishments are not implementing the orders of the Defence Ministry, State Governments and district administration. BPMS general secretary Mukesh Singh said that nine factories, in areas such as Pune, Delhi, Agra and Kanpur, are functioning against the guidelines issued by the Ministry. “All the civilian employees come from different places to attend their duties. Hence, their presence will defeat the basic purpose of lockdown to break the chain of spreading the coronavirus in India,” Singh told BusinessLine.

All India Employees Provident Fund Staff Federation (AIEPFSF) Secretary General R Krupakaran told BusinessLine that the Central Provident Fund Commissioner is not taking the directions of the Government of India into cognisance and directed Regional Commissioners to ensure 100 per cent attendance. “It has also been brought to our notice that on the direction of the CPFC in a WhatsApp group, Regional Commissioners are directing staff to attend office on Saturdays and deducting the salary of staff who (were) marked absent on Saturday. The action on the part of the EPFO is deeply worrying and essentially putting staff and everyone else at much higher risk,” he said.

Central trade union AITUC said there is no specific help/guidelines for safety and security of those who are running health services, financial, power, transport, water supply and sanitation services etc. “Once again it is proved beyond doubt that it is the government sector and public sector infrastructure and services that come to the rescue of the population of the country in disastrous situations, and that governments are supposed to increase their budgetary allocations in social sector spending,” AITUC said in a statement.