If India needs to achieve a rational tax policy framework and have a sensible state apparatus, it must address the issue of ‘shadow taxes’ with utmost priority, said Vijay L Kelkar, Chairman of the 13 th Finance Commission.

He added that shadow taxes were aimed to garner resources at the government’s command without requiring parliamentary approval. “These resources were not part of the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) and as such they did not receive the scrutiny of the Parliament or the CAG.”

Kelkar was delivering the seventh Dr Raja J Chelliah Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Reflections on the political economy of tax policies’, organised by the Southern Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Madras School of Economics here on Tuesday.

The annual lecture series was organised in the memory of the late economist Chelliah, who is remembered as the chief architect of tax reforms during India’s economic liberalisation in 1991.

Kelkar noted that shadow taxes escaped finance commission devolution as these are not part of CFI and said these taxes are estimated to be as high as 1-1.50 per cent of the GDP per annum.

As an example of a ‘shadow tax’, Kelkar mentioned the high prices of goods and services of the public sector monopolies such as electricity, rail transport and petroleum products.

Five rules for simple tax policy

Kelkar also offered five pithy rules for a simplified tax policy regime in India. These include: (1) Many ways of raising tax revenues are ‘bad taxes’, (2) Income tax, GST and property tax are the three good taxes, (3) Single tax rate system is the best, (4) All tax rates should be low and stable and (5) No tax on exports.

“These five rules made of less than 70 words captures the essence of 40 years of evolution of tax policy thinking in India,” Kelkar added.

Kelkar also said the problem of tax administration is looming large in the country. Citing a study done by an academician at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Kelkar said disputed direct taxes as a percentage of gross direct tax collections has gone up from 16 per cent in 2007 to 112 per cent into 2020-21.

"We should not get into a moral panic on tax evasion. The Indian economy is generating high tax revenues for its level of per capita income. Exaggerated claims about tax evasion have fed into populist rage but are not grounded in reality" he said.

In his presidential address, former RBI governor and chairman of Madras School of Economics, C Rangarajan said the thinking in the minds of policy makers immediately after independence was focused on a very high tax rate.

He added that this element of thinking was subsequently broken. The idea was to have lower tax rates, wider base and collect larger revenues and the larger revenue will come as a consequence of higher growth that will be generated.

