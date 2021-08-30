ISWAI urges AP Govt to permit national brands

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to allow consumers access to a wider range of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor in the State.
This will offer a wider choice to the people of AP as well as for tourists in the State.
Appreciating the new liquor policy of Andhra Pradesh, seeking to move away from Prohibition to Restriction (Nishedham to Niyantran), Nita Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, ISWAI, said, “A progressive tourism policy is the need of the hour. AlcoBev industry plays a vital role in promoting the travel and tourism industry. The tourism policy with proposed new shops earmarked for tourist destinations that already have AP Tourism Hotels & Resorts, will bring significant revenues to the State government and create economic opportunities.”
International Spirits and Wines body of India names Nita Kapoor as CEO
“It is therefore imperative to ensure availability of Indian-made foreign liquor brands to local consumers and tourists, offering them wider choice and superior customer experience. This will play a significant role in promoting and developing the tourism ecosystem.”
Citing Kerala, where prohibition in the AlcoBev sector led to a loss in State revenue, it said the government can draw important lessons from the Kerala experience.
When liquor gets taken down a peg or two due to Covid-induced taxes
Emphasising the need to allow choice of products to consumers, Suresh Menon, Secretary-General, ISWAI, said, “The State government should not discriminate between the new local brands and the historically popular national brands, most of which are also produced locally within the State. This curtailment of consumer preferences will only promote illegal movement of products and encourage spurious and counterfeit liquor that will ultimately harm the consumers, besides impacting State revenues.”
Nita Kapoor said, “A phased and responsible alcohol consumption policy will be a key driver to promote tourism. To address irresponsible drinking and abuse of alcohol, the policy of restriction needs to go hand in hand with a sustained long-term awareness and education campaign on responsible drinking. ISWAI will be happy to partner with the AP in this important campaign.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...