ISWAI urges AP Govt to permit national brands

The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to allow consumers access to a wider range of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor in the State.

This will offer a wider choice to the people of AP as well as for tourists in the State.

Appreciating the new liquor policy of Andhra Pradesh, seeking to move away from Prohibition to Restriction (Nishedham to Niyantran), Nita Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, ISWAI, said, “A progressive tourism policy is the need of the hour. AlcoBev industry plays a vital role in promoting the travel and tourism industry. The tourism policy with proposed new shops earmarked for tourist destinations that already have AP Tourism Hotels & Resorts, will bring significant revenues to the State government and create economic opportunities.”

International Spirits and Wines body of India names Nita Kapoor as CEO

“It is therefore imperative to ensure availability of Indian-made foreign liquor brands to local consumers and tourists, offering them wider choice and superior customer experience. This will play a significant role in promoting and developing the tourism ecosystem.”

Lesson from Kerala experience

Citing Kerala, where prohibition in the AlcoBev sector led to a loss in State revenue, it said the government can draw important lessons from the Kerala experience.

When liquor gets taken down a peg or two due to Covid-induced taxes

Emphasising the need to allow choice of products to consumers, Suresh Menon, Secretary-General, ISWAI, said, “The State government should not discriminate between the new local brands and the historically popular national brands, most of which are also produced locally within the State. This curtailment of consumer preferences will only promote illegal movement of products and encourage spurious and counterfeit liquor that will ultimately harm the consumers, besides impacting State revenues.”

Nita Kapoor said, “A phased and responsible alcohol consumption policy will be a key driver to promote tourism. To address irresponsible drinking and abuse of alcohol, the policy of restriction needs to go hand in hand with a sustained long-term awareness and education campaign on responsible drinking. ISWAI will be happy to partner with the AP in this important campaign.”