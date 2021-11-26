IT industry will push TN to achieve $1 trillion growth by 2030: CM Stalin at CII Connect

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tamil Nadu government is actively striving to promote new opportunities for the growth of the information technology sector, said Chief Minister MK Stalin. “The IT industry will help us achieve our ambitious goal of $1 trillion by 2030, and that CII Connect will play a very strong role in this,” he said inaugurating the 20th edition of CII Connect2021, an International Conference and Exhibition on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
“Our government has been implementing a number of reforms to improve the ease of doing business through the modern single window system,” he said.
Connect is the flagship CII event hosted by the State government and co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India, Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunications, Government of India. The theme of the two-day Conference is “Building a Sustainable Deep ‘T’ech’N’ology Ecosystem.
To provide broadband internet access in the panchayats of Tamil Nadu, the Centre’s BharatNet project has been implemented to connect all the 12,525 rural panchayats of the State with at least 1 GBPS high speed connection. At all village levels, quality digital e-learning, telemedicine and triple-play services are available. High speed internet services are available for government offices, schools, colleges and businesses. Through this, the countryside will grow, he said.
“I hope our new policies and initiatives will transform Tamil Nadu into an international IT hub," he added.
The government is committed to adopting emerging technologies and will provide all necessary support to the IT sector. He urged the IT industry to utilise the large number of human resources in the State as a force of knowledge, he said.
CII Connect 2021 will help the State achieve the Chief Minister’s target of $1 trillion economy by 2030, said State IT secretary Neeraj Mittal in his welcome address. BVR Mohan Reddy, Past Chairman, CII-SR & Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd suggested that the State government rejuvenate technical education; focus on ‘deep technology’ by creating an ecosystem consisting of various stakeholders, including academic, industry and investors, and focus on sectors like defence, space and drones.
Tamil Nadu will make that it creates the ecosystem for IT to flourish in the State. “From CII, we would like to assure you that we will create a Centre of Excellence for Industry 4.0,” he said.
Stalin also gave various awards at the function.
Lifetime Achievement Award - Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras
Dronacharya Award - Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation
Ecosystem Enabler Award - Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI
Empowering Women in Technology Award - Vidya Durai, Director, BNY Mellon Technology Private Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year Award - Sucharita Mukherjee, Co Founder & CEO, Kaleidofin Private Ltd
Exemplary Application of technology Award for the Government - N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary of the Finance department, Government of Tamil Nadu; Department of Treasuries and Accounts
Innovative and promising Start-up Award - Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy & Pranjal Mehta, CTO & CEO, e-Plane
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...