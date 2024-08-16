With the successful launch of Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, it is now time to manufacture and launch this rocket for commercial purposes, said Indian Space Research Organisation’s chairman S Somanath.

“We can now declare the process of SSLV development has been completed. We are in the process of transferring the SSLV technology to the industries,” he told media after the launch on Friday.

A post by ISRO on X said, “The third developmental flight of SSLV is successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS’s SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL will now produce SSLV for commercial missions.”

Somanath said the SSLV design was kept simple for the industry to make it. It was designed and developed by ISRO with a payload capacity of 500 kg and powered by solid fuel.

It will be the first time a technology transfer of a satellite launch vehicle will happen in India. “We are hoping that this will really help the industries to scale their competence and capabilities to build smaller rockets,” he said.

The first launch of SSLV in August 2022 was a near miss. ISRO made corrections and the second flight in February 2023 went well, and now the third developmental flight was a success, he said.

Somanath said the launch vehicle will be realised by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL). On technology transfer, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) has started to find out which industry consortium will take it up. They will work with ISRO for the next two years to understand the technology, he said.

There was a one-day interaction with industry players to understand issues that they may have related to technology transfer and how to do it, and expectations from ISRO for them.

“It is not just manufacturing technology that we are transferring. We are also transferring the knowledge on how things are done. They need to come inside ISRO and work with us and learn the techniques. We are teaching them how to build the rocket,” he said.

“We will look at various criteria, including manufacturing, facilities and financial strength. There will be a technology transfer fee that they will have to pay,” he said. This is only for domestic companies, he added.