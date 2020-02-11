It is victory of people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s win

A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP’s landslide win as a victory of India. “I love you,” Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP’s headquarters in the national capital.

According to latest trends, AAP is leading in 63 out of 70 assembly seats while the BJP is ahead in seven constituencies. “It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son... Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi,” he said. He said the “politics of work” has taken birth in Delhi and the AAP’s victory is of the entire country.

“Bharat mata ki jai...Inquilab zindabad,” Kejriwal said as he started addressing the supporters.

“It was clear that people of Delhi had made up their minds about Arvind Kejriwal. They voted for him on the basis of his work. It’s ‘kaam ki rajneeti’ which has won over the politics of hatred,” Atishi told reporters. Atishi, who was trailing in the early trends, surged towards victory and defeated BJP’s Dharambir Singh by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

“Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in Aam Aadmi Party and voting for politics of development. In the last five years we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s government schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!,” Atishi tweeted.

“Mangalwar ko Bajrang Bali ne maza chakha diya (Lord Hanuman taught a lesson to BJP on Tuesday),” Raghav Chadha told reporters. Raghav Chadha replaced sitting MLA Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar and defeated BJP’s Sardar RP Singh by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

“Delhi’s citizens have proved today that what Arvind Kejriwal did in the last five years was true nationalism. Delhi’s voters have proved that Kejriwal is a true patriot. They have given their mandate to Kejriwal’s model of governance. We will serve the people of Delhi more than we did in the last five years,” he added.