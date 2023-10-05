Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. The searches started early morning and included his residence, as well as hospitals and educational institutions. No further information was available, said sources.

Jagathrakshakan, a former Union Minister, is MP from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Centre on the search linked to his party MP, stating it was the misuse of power and vindictive politics.

“The Union BJP government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds! Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders,” he posted in X (Twitter).

The Union BJP Government's vindictive politics knows no bounds!



Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.



This deliberate… https://t.co/xZYkWDA7CI — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 5, 2023

This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy.

The BJP is clearly afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties. It’s time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing the real issues, Stalin said in the post.