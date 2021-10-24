IT panel to examine media ethics, suspension of internet

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Standing Committee on Information Technology, which also examines issues related to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has decided to review ethical standards in media coverage. The decision, according to a member, was arrived at after looking at a number of public complaints in the functioning of media. The panel will also study the impact of suspension of telecom services and Internet during the last five years in States such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi following protests against the governments.
The reconstituted panel, headed by veteran Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will also review the functioning of the Prasar Bharati Organisation. The challenges facing Indian film industry is another issue that would be taken up by the committee. The panel has plans to visit various States to study the scenario, particularly after the lockdowns due to the pandemic.
The Committee is presently reviewing the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification. A member said the framework of censorship needs changes after the advent of internet platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. He said panel will discuss the issues involved as many films and programmes are being released through such platforms.
It will also look at the functioning and outreach of Doordarshan Channels and the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). It will also study the growth and opportunities of community radio stations.
On issues connected with the Ministry of Information Technology, the panel has taken up the subject “Citizens’ data security and privacy”, “Digital Payment and Online Security measures for data protection”. It will also review the functioning of Unique Identification Authority of India. Another subject the panel has selected is the citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms. It will also examine the steps taken to promote electronics/IT hardware/telecom equipment manufacturing sector under Make in India and measures for reduction of imports.
The panel will also review the cyber security scenario and also the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Telegraph Act of 1885 . The panel will look into the functioning of BSNL and MTNL and will come up with a plan for enhancing their performance. The functioning of TRAI, the performance of schemes under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and the issues confronting telecom sector including telecom service providers will also be studied.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...