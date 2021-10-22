‘IT sector must work on embedded systems, power electronics’

Suman Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Electric Mobility, has asked the information technology industry to work on developing capabilities in embedded system designs and power electronics.

Addressing the Infrastructure Summit organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday, she said the ecosystem for the electric vehicles was gaining strength with supporting policies and regulations in place.

“There is a huge increase in electric vehicles in the country. And it is poised to grow with subsidies and drop in battery costs,” she said.

Besides making applications and solutions for the in-car infotainment, the IT firms should work on embedded systems and power electronics to further strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem, she said.

She agreed to consider a request from HYSEA President Bharani Aroll’s appeal for setting up an EV Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad.

The theme for the second edition of the Summit was ‘A quest for legacy – The Next Gen Infra with a focus on smart mobility, energy and workplace’.

Urbanisation

Arvind Kumar, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary said the number of urban areas in the State went to 142 at present from 78 in 2015. He said that the government would continue to focus on capital investments to improve infrastructure in the State.

Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Energy, Govt of Telangana), said the coal crisis that the country was facing emphasised the need for focussing on renewable energy. “We in Telangana has no problem because we have captive coal mines ,” he said.

Of the 17,250 MW of power generated in the State, the renewable power sources accounted for 4,445 MW, he said.

A white paper on The Next Normal: Re-imagining Hyderabad’s Real Estate was released at the summit. It covers the key factors that would drive the growth of realestate in Hyderabad post the pandemic.