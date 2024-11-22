An expression of interest (EoI) for the establishment of a manufacturing unit for the production of energy-efficient building materials such as Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) panels, thermal insulation materials, sodium-ion batteries, and thermally insulated doors and windows, alongside energy efficient design consultancy and retrofitting services was signed between Mangalore SEZ (Special Economic Zone) Ltd and MIR Group of Italy in Mangaluru on Friday.

The EoI was exchanged between between V Suryanarayan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mangalore SEZ Ltd (MSEZL), and Raffaele Marrazzo, CEO of MIR Group, Italy.

The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Capt Brijesh Chowta, who was present on the occasion, said MIR Group intends to expand its activities beyond Italy and has chosen Mangaluru for this as it has the infrastructure for establishing the facility in around 10 acres with a phased investment of around ₹1500 crore. MIR Group will establish the facility after seeking requisite approvals.

Nitik Ratnakar, Director and Architect, MIR Group, said the company aims to make Mangaluru a green energy hub to cater to needs of both Indian and global markets.

