ITI Ltd’s Palakkad plant has bagged two laptop orders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for the supply of 6,600 units and 1,883 units worth Rs 22 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

ITI launched SmaasH-trademarked micro PCs, desktop PCs, laptop computers, and video conferencing cameras under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and these are currently available for sale in market standard configurations.

“We are happy to begin the new year by bagging this order. During FY 2021–22, ITI Palakkad manufactured and supplied more than 1,500 units of Smaash PCs to customers such as KSEDC for the e-health project, MG University, DIET Karnataka and IIST. I am confident that the plant will maintain this tempo and continue its partnership with the Kerala Government and other government bodies,” said Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Ltd.

ITI has also ventured into the transport sector with the ‘Kerala Savaari’ project in Thiruvananthapuram, an online taxi service of the Kerala government in association with the Kerala State Motor Transport Workers’ Welfare Fund Board (KMTWWFB). Kerala Savaari will be expanded to other districts in the state soon.

ISRO recently praised the Palakkad plant for the timely completion of flight packages for the launch of the LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission and for quality standards laid down by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), the company said in a press release. The Palakkad plant’s other business areas include smart energy meters, smart banking cards, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) duct manufacturing, and managed leased line network (MLLN) products.