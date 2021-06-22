Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomes Vamsadhara Tribunal verdict

Building equity using the integrity screen
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the judgement of Vamsadhara Tribunal permitting Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river. He directed the officials to focus on construction of the barrage once the gazette is released.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of the barrage and said the judgement of the Tribunal will be beneficial to both the States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Also read: AP CM Jagan lays foundation for Somasila phase-2
While stating that he would invite Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other public representatives for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the barrage. He said the policy of Andhra Pradesh government is to move forward with mutual cooperation.
