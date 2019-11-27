Jaipur-based gem company defrauds Bank of Baroda of Rs 29 crore, ED attaches assets

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
A Jaipur-based gem company defrauded Bank of Baroda of Rs 29 crores by laundering away loans it had availed under the garb of conducting business. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has swooped in on it’s proprietors, and after investigations have attached properties worth Rs 5.11 crores in the case, according to a press statement issued by ED.
These properties belong to Shanti Kumar Chordia, Umrao Mal Chordia and Nayantara Chordia and assets consist of four immovable properties valued at Rs 3.80 crores including three residential-cum-business houses in Jaipur and a flat located in a posh locality in Mumbai and fixed deposit of Rs 1.31 crores in State Bank of India, Jaipur.
The alleged fraudsters run companies that go by the names of Vipul Gems Pvt Ltd, Vipul Gems and KV Exports and were engaged in export of precious stones.
ED investigations revealed that these entities had taken ‘Packing Credit,’ (PC) which is advance for purchase of raw material and to meet export related expenses and ‘Post Shipment Demand Loan,’ (PSDL) which is advance given after export on the basis of export documents for post shipment requirement to the tune of Rs 29 Crores from the Bank of Baroda, Nehru Place Branch, Jaipur during the period 2006-07.
“It was revealed that for availing credit, facilities forged and fabricated export orders were submitted. The amounts released were not used for business purposes but were diverted. The bills remained outstanding for the purported exports made by these companies. The foreign buyers had either returned the goods, made payments directly to the borrowers or had not at all received the goods,” the ED press note states.
It further says, these entities also opened new current account in the name of Gems International and also transferred some of the loan advance on account of PC and PSDL to this account. In this way, the funds were diverted and misappropriated by these entities. Investigation further revealed that the borrowers had systematically and with criminal intention diverted and misappropriated the funds for settling their personal dues and old dues with previous bank – State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, and not utilized them for the purpose for which they were borrowed.
In this case earlier an immovable property in the form of a residential bungalow valued Rs 1 Crore situated in Shyam Nagar, Jaipur had already been attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...