Jaipur’s LNMIIT clinches Delhi round

Fighting off tough competition given by their opponents, particularly the ones that came runners-up, a team from Jaipur-based LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT) emerged as winner at the Delhi round of BusinessLine Cerebration Business Quiz 2019 which was presented by the Union Bank of India in association with Khan Study Group IAS on Friday.
The second position was bagged by a team that represented Barclays, while the EY team came third.
The winning team had to press the buzzer and give right answer to a tie-breaking question. The LNMIIT won the quiz by answering the question by the quiz master of the event Miraj C Vora. The question put to them was: “In November 2018, a Permobil C350 wheelchair fetched a whopping $390,000 at an auction, it belonged to whom?” (Answer: Stephen Hawking).
The cash prize of ₹10,000 was awarded to the winning team (Aditya Chakraborty and Deepjyoti Kalita) by the chief guest Girish Joshi, Deputy Zonal Head, Union Bank of India. The Delhi round winners will now compete with other regional winners at the finale to be held in Mumbai on September 7.
In the 17th edition of the quiz, as many as 60 teams took part in the preliminary round out of which six were qualified for the finals which included SAIL Bokaro, SAIL Bokaro 2, LNMIIT, EY, Barclays, and Xpress Minds.
The event saw a variety of questions from the world of business in the text, visual, audio and video formats. Each team had two members.
Touted to be one of the toughest corporate business quizzes, the Cerebration Quiz is held across six cities — Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, New Delhi and Mumbai.
A team from each centre would be declared as the regional winners and would have the opportunity to fly down to Mumbai, to participate in the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale will witness six teams vying for the top three spots.
