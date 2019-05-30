S Jaishankar, the first-time Minister

S Jaishankar, who joined the foreign services in 1977, has more than three decades of experience in diplomacy but none in active politics.

He was appointed Foreign Secretary in 2015 by the Narendra Modi government just three days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly cut short eight months before it was scheduled to end.

Serving as India’s Ambassador to important countries such as the US, the Czech Republic and China, Jaishankar also played a key role in working out the nuclear deal with the US which was signed by the UPA government under Manmohan Singh.

Jaishankar helped Modi draft his foreign policy and, as Foreign Secretary, is also credited with having helped sort out the Doklam crisis with China.

Modi’s fondness for Jaishankar was evident when, on his retirement in 2018, he was waived the mandatory cooling-off period for bureaucrats seeking commercial employment — the Foreign Secretary could immediately join Tata Sons.