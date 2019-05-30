S Jaishankar, the first-time Minister

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
S Jaishankar, who joined the foreign services in 1977, has more than three decades of experience in diplomacy but none in active politics.
He was appointed Foreign Secretary in 2015 by the Narendra Modi government just three days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh, whose term was abruptly cut short eight months before it was scheduled to end.
Serving as India’s Ambassador to important countries such as the US, the Czech Republic and China, Jaishankar also played a key role in working out the nuclear deal with the US which was signed by the UPA government under Manmohan Singh.
Jaishankar helped Modi draft his foreign policy and, as Foreign Secretary, is also credited with having helped sort out the Doklam crisis with China.
Modi’s fondness for Jaishankar was evident when, on his retirement in 2018, he was waived the mandatory cooling-off period for bureaucrats seeking commercial employment — the Foreign Secretary could immediately join Tata Sons.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor