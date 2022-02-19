MEA S Jaishankar meets German counterpart; discusses bilateral and global issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a wide range of discussion covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.
Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart H. Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.
Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.
S Jaishankar discussed bilateral issues and global issues with German Foreign Minister
Jaishankar also held a series of talks with foreign ministers and other senior delegates on the sidelines of the MSC
At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.
He held a "productive meeting" with Iranian Foreign Minister H.Amirabdollahian where the two leaders discussed economic cooperation and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The JCPOA is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany) together with the European Union.
The future of the deal was called in question after the United States' unilateral pull out in May 2018.
He also met Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar.
During his meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.
Strategic Partnership Council Meeting
Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and they agreed to step up preparations for the Strategic Partnership Council meeting.
He discussed regional issues with Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani.
From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.