Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the Russia India China (RIC) Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ video conference on Tuesday.
The opening remarks, made by the Minister at the meeting convened by Russia, hold significance in the backdrop of the on-going conflict between India and China over the border issue in Galwan valley.
“This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way,” he said.
India, which reportedly was initially reluctant to join the meeting because of the presence of China, did so due to Russia’s insistence and assurance that the border dispute between the two countries would not be discussed.
The special RIC meeting of Foreign Ministers was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations.
Talking about India’s role in the war to keep fascist powers in check, Jaishankar said the country contributed significantly with 2.3 million of its citizens under arms and 14 million more participating in war production.
“We helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump. If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr Kotnis was a legend in China. So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through the Red Square, it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made,” he said.
The border clash between India and China on the night of June 15, which left several soldiers dead on both sides, has led to heightened tension between the two countries and the international community.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...