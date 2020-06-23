Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law

Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the Russia India China (RIC) Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ video conference on Tuesday.

The opening remarks, made by the Minister at the meeting convened by Russia, hold significance in the backdrop of the on-going conflict between India and China over the border issue in Galwan valley.

“This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way,” he said.

Border dispute

India, which reportedly was initially reluctant to join the meeting because of the presence of China, did so due to Russia’s insistence and assurance that the border dispute between the two countries would not be discussed.

The special RIC meeting of Foreign Ministers was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations.

Talking about India’s role in the war to keep fascist powers in check, Jaishankar said the country contributed significantly with 2.3 million of its citizens under arms and 14 million more participating in war production.

“We helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump. If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr Kotnis was a legend in China. So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through the Red Square, it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made,” he said.

The border clash between India and China on the night of June 15, which left several soldiers dead on both sides, has led to heightened tension between the two countries and the international community.