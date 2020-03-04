Jammu and Kashmir administration lifts ban on social media sites

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has decided to lift the ban on social media sites, which has been in place since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, as per media reports.

J&K administration will now allow its people to use social media sites without any restrictions using 2G networks, which is currently accessible in the Valley.

Besides this, internet services will also be extended to landlines. But, this permission will be granted after verification.

The new order will be there till March 17 as experimentation. The administration will make a call after seeing the content shared on social media sites.

The order has been issued today by Principal Secretary (J&K) Shaleen Kabra. He stated that direct internet access will be able to people across J&K. However, the order has also put in certain restrictions to this. This will include -- internet speed restricted to 2G; available for people using postpaid sims and people using prepaid have to undergo a verification process; internet connectivity will be available on fixed landline connections, according to media reports.

Earlier in February 15, the Centre announced that it will restore internet in the Valley but will allow people in J&K to use only 301 white-listed sites.