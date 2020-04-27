News

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam

PTI Srinagar | Updated on April 27, 2020 Published on April 27, 2020

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited.

Published on April 27, 2020
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘Grave situation’: Trump advisor says big thoughtful policies are needed to revive US economy