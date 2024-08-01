Saroj Bala lives alone in her single storied house in Dangri village, some 9 Kms from Jammu division’s Rajouri district. Four years ago, Bala’s husband died, leaving behind two sons-- Deepak Sharma (23) and Prince Sharma (21). On January 1, 2023, terrorists stormed her village. A total of seven people, including Bala’s two sons, were killed.

“I’m left alone in this house, spending my nights staring at ceiling,” said Bala.

The incident marked the resurgence of militancy in the Jammu region. The militants began choosing their targets in Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch district and there has been a surge in terror attacks since 2023.

This year, since January, the region witnessed nearly a dozen attacks targeting the security forces.

“Since the beginning of this year, the region witnessed 8 attacks, which left 11 soldiers dead and 18 injured. Nearly a dozen civilians also lost their lives to different terror attacks,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

After targeting the Pir Panjal region, the terrorists extended their activities to Doda, Kathua and Ramban districts in Jammu. In less than a week, from June 14 to June 18, terrorists struck thrice in the thick forests of Kota Dera area of Doda, killing four soldiers including a captain and injured two others.

However, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a decline has been witnessed in the number of terror attacks this year, compared to 2023.

On July 30, In response to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Nityananad Rai informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 14 security personnel and 14 civilians were killed up to July 21 this year, while the number was 44 ( 30 security personnel and 14 civilians) in the Union Territory in 2023.

Shift or resurgence

While there has been much discussion about militancy shifting to the Jammu region, political analysts believe that it represents a “resurgence” rather than a “shift”.

“Shift is a wrong word in this context as Kashmir continues to witness terror incidents including targeted political killings and infiltration,” said a political analyst, who declined to be quoted.

In the first week of July, 2 soldiers and 7 militants were killed in two separate fire-fights in Kulgam area of south Kashmir, while a BJP Sarpanch was shot dead in neighbouring Shopian district on May 21. On the same day, a tourist couple from Jaipur was left injured after being attacked by the militants in Pahalgam.

Prior to these incidents, a Delhi based tourist guide was shot at injured by militants in Shopian.

Former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Shesh Paul Ved told businessline that the Jammu region witnessed terrorism after remaining calm for more than 15 years.

“It is not local militancy or any shift. It is Pakistan pushing Ved said that once there is less presence of forces in Kashmir, they would intensify their activities.

He said that the terrorists were taking advantage of dense forests and tough terrain in Jammu regions.