With an increase in number of pharmacies and new product launches, including sale of medical devices like oxymeters, India’s generic medicine scheme – Jan Aushadhi – is expecting a “substantial increase in turnover” this fiscal to “over ₹1,000 crore”, senior officials of the Department of Pharmaceuticals said.

According to an official, the number of Jan Aushadhi stores will increase to 10,000 by this “year-end” (till December 2023), a 9 per cent rise over the 9,200 stores at present.

In FY22, the turnover from the affordable generic medicine scheme programme was ₹893.56 crore (at MRP); while savings under the scheme was approximately ₹5,360 crore.

“In the current fiscal, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India – the implementing agency – has made sales of more than ₹1,000 crore and this has resulted in further savings of around ₹6,000 crore for citizens,” the official said.

Affordable price

Under the scheme, generic medicines available are priced 50 – 90 per cent lower than branded offerings. Product basket has also been increased to 1,759 drugs (generic) and 280 surgical instruments.

New additions include food supplements, protein bars, immunity bars, sanitisers, face masks, glucometers, pulse-oximeters, among others.

Sources say, popular medicines or those having the highest traction include anti-diabetic, cardiovascular and anti-infective drugs.

Warehouses for the Jan Aushadhi scheme – one each in Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat and some 30-odd distributors have been appointed pan-India for supply of medicines to remote and rural areas.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals will also observe the fifth Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7. Several events have been planned in different cities beginning March 1, to raise awareness about the scheme.

