News

January sees 80 start-ups mop up $1.43 billion; up 12.7 per cent year-on-year

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Consumer, edtech, logistics tech, retail are top-funded sectors

As many as 80 start-ups in India received a total funding of about $1.42 billion in January 2020, according to data from Tracxn, a firm that tracks investments and financials of private companies and start-ups. The data also shows that the funding this year was up 12.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) (it was $1.26 billion in January 2019).

The top-funded sectors included edtech at $349.49 million, logistics tech at $200.66 million, fintech at $195.27 million and retail at $161.61 million. The consumer sector, which encompasses online and technology-enabled consumer-facing companies in the business-to-consumer (B2C) space, together garnered $397.95 billion this January.

On the other hand, sectors such as aerospace and Defense tech ($5.02 million), media and entertainment ($3.40 million), retail estate and construction tech ($0.25 million), gaming ($0.40 million) and technology ($0.28 million) were among the least-funded sectors in January 2020. BYJU’s the Bengaluru-based online tutoring edtech firm received the highest funding ($300M). About 24 new start-ups were founded during the period, as per Tracxn data. The top investors included US-based investment firm Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital, Ant Financial, Chiratae Ventures, and Accel.

Investment Summary for January 2020

Total funding received$1.42 Billion
No. of companies funded80

 

Top five companies based on the funding received

NameFunding received in January 2020
BYJU'S$300 million
Zomato$150 million
Bounce$105 million
LivSpace$100 million
Digit Insurance$84 million

 

Source: Tracxn

Published on February 06, 2020
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
World Bank chief economist announces resignation