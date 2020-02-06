January sees 80 start-ups mop up $1.43 billion; up 12.7 per cent year-on-year

As many as 80 start-ups in India received a total funding of about $1.42 billion in January 2020, according to data from Tracxn, a firm that tracks investments and financials of private companies and start-ups. The data also shows that the funding this year was up 12.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) (it was $1.26 billion in January 2019).

The top-funded sectors included edtech at $349.49 million, logistics tech at $200.66 million, fintech at $195.27 million and retail at $161.61 million. The consumer sector, which encompasses online and technology-enabled consumer-facing companies in the business-to-consumer (B2C) space, together garnered $397.95 billion this January.

On the other hand, sectors such as aerospace and Defense tech ($5.02 million), media and entertainment ($3.40 million), retail estate and construction tech ($0.25 million), gaming ($0.40 million) and technology ($0.28 million) were among the least-funded sectors in January 2020. BYJU’s the Bengaluru-based online tutoring edtech firm received the highest funding ($300M). About 24 new start-ups were founded during the period, as per Tracxn data. The top investors included US-based investment firm Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital, Ant Financial, Chiratae Ventures, and Accel.

Investment Summary for January 2020

Total funding received $1.42 Billion No. of companies funded 80

Top five companies based on the funding received

Name Funding received in January 2020 BYJU'S $300 million Zomato $150 million Bounce $105 million LivSpace $100 million Digit Insurance $84 million

Source: Tracxn