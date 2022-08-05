Japan approves Covaxin as a booster dose for travellers

Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, has been approved by Japan as a booster dose for travellers.

“We are proud to announce, Japan has approved Covaxin booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal Covid vaccine,’‘ Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said in an update on Friday.

Recognised for booster

A notification issued by the Japanese authorities includes Covaxin in the list of vaccines which are recognised for the booster (third dose). The certificate must clearly indicate that you have received a third dose, with it being one of the following vaccines: Comirnaty — Pfizer, Spikevax — Moderna, Nuvaxovid — Novavax, Vaxzevria —AstraZeneca, Jcovden — Janssen, Covaxin — Bharat Biotech (effective from July 31, 2022), it said.

In applying measures based on New Border Measures of Japan, Comirnaty manufactured by Fosun Pharma / BioNTech and Covishield / Covovax manufactured by the Serum Institute of India are treated as identical to Comirnaty, Pfizer and Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca, and Nuvaxovid, INovavax respectively,’‘ the notification issued by the Quarantine Station, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japanese Government said.

A valid vaccination certificate must be presented at the quarantine station at the time of entry, as per the notification.