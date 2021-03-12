Japanese people reporting Covid-19 vaccine side effect at higher rate than in US, UK: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Japanese minister, who is in charge of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, revealed that Japanese people who were administered the vaccine reported anaphylaxis at a higher rate than in the United States and Europe.
Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to an antigen. The reaction can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen. Symptoms include a skin rash, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and shock.
“It’s true, this seems to be more than in the United States and Europe,” Taro Kono told a parliamentary committee, as cited in the state media Mainichi report.
Japan’s health ministry maintained that an additional eight cases of anaphylaxis were reported this week.
This has brought the total cases of this side effect to 25. The country has inoculated around 148,000 health care workers so far.
The ministry further revealed that among those who suffered anaphylaxis, 24 were women. The first male case was reported the same day.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura revealed that the health authorities will review the vaccine side effects on Friday and will compare to the rate of side effects prevalent in other countries.
