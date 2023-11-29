Tapping into India’s fast-expanding market for instant noodles, Japan’s top noodle manufacturer Ishimaru is all set to launch its first ‘made in Japan for India’ vegetarian dry noodles range in the country.

The two popular dried noodle varieties being initially launched – Udon noodles and Ramen noodles – have been manufactured in Japan exclusively for the Indian market and are made of Japanese wheat. “These noodles are 100 per cent vegetarian and contain no preservatives,” according to an official statement.

The two products will be on sale in India starting December 1 2023 on Amazon India, and will also be launched at a food exhibition, Upper Crust Show in Mumbai, between December 1 and 3.

The Indian instant noodles market is one of the fastest expanding, and is projected to grow from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $3.83 billion by 2028, according to a report by market intelligence firm Mordor Intelligence.

With consumers becoming increasingly more health conscious, players have now started comping up with a new segment of healthier noodles, the report noted.

“Ishimaru’s high-quality noodles, made from 100 per cent top-grade wheat, are aimed at being accepted as top products of choice and the market leader amongst discerning Indian consumers who are always on the lookout for healthy and delicious food options,” said Siddharth Dhurka, Director, Hybrid Designs. Hybrid Designs has a warehousing system designed for same-day or next-day delivery to over 50,000 pin codes across India and intends to reach customers throughout India through e-commerce retailers such as Amazon, the statement noted.

The instant noodles market in India is led by Nestle India Ltd’s Maggi and other prominent players include ITC’s Yippee, Hindustan Unilever’s Knorr, Nissin Foods and CG Corp Global’s Wai Wai.

“Udon and Ramen are perhaps two of the most important Japanese staple foods in the world-wide phenomenon of the Japanese cuisine boom of recent. We sincerely hope that as many people as possible in India will truly enjoy and taste our products,” commented CEO Yoshiki Ishimaru, Ishimaru Seimen Co Ltd.

