Jawed Ashraf to be India’s new envoy to France

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Seasoned diplomat Jawed Ashraf was on Wednesday appointed India’s next Ambassador to France. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Ashraf succeeds Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India’s Ambassador to France, considered a crucial posting in view of rising strategic ties between the two countries.

Kwatra has been appointed India’s Ambassador to Nepal.

