The Chennai regional round of the 21st edition of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 took place on September 28, featuring six brilliant participants. After an intense showdown spanning four competitive rounds Jayakanthan R emerged victorious with 55 points. Gaurav Dutta secured second place with 30 points, and Ramesh Natarajan came in third with 10 points.

This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals and undiscovered bright minds, offering a grand prize of ₹1.5 lakh, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second and ₹25,000 for the third.

Widespread appeal

The initial online screening round attracted over 3,600 participants, showcasing the quiz’s widespread appeal and reach. The competition aims to identify the top quizzing talents from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, culminating in a grand finale.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of The Hindu businessline, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for an engaging evening of quizzing brilliance followed by D Subhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Bengaluru and Sali PS, Vice-President, Ritn and Balved Education Foundation, wishing the participants for the regional round. The quiz was hosted by the charismatic Ajay Poonia, who kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his quick wit and engaging questions.

Quiz enthusiasts can relive the excitement by watching the top six finalists go head-to-head at thbl.news/BLQ2024CSM or by scanning the QR code provided. The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is presented by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by IndianOil XP95, in association with BSE, and with Amity University, Bengaluru as the University Partner.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz, now in its 21st year, has become a hallmark event for the corporate quizzing community in India. Known for its challenging questions and high stakes, the quiz not only brings out the competitive spirit but also serves as a platform for professionals to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking and quick problem-solving abilities.

Stay tuned as the top winners from each region will now gear up for the grand finale happening on October 20 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai, where the best minds from across the nation will battle it out for the ultimate title.

