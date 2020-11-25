JCB India unveils CNG-run backhoe loader

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
JCB India on Wednesday launched a backhoe loader — machinery used to dig earth for construction — that can be fuelled by CNG as well, a first such product in the industry.
The earth-lifting equipment will save ₹1 lakh a year (at the present diesel prices) for its users, apart from lowering the extent of pollution caused during excavation. The machine will cost four per cent more than the normal diesel-run loaders. It will be built in its factory at Faridabad, Deepak Shetty, Deputy CEO and MD, told reporters here.
This is the first time that a dual-fuel-CNG is being rolled out as a backhoe loader, which will allow the machine operator to choose the fuel of choice to run the machine. That JCB’s products are used in urban areas as well help the company sell its products in India, a country where CNG fuel is available in select locations.
In sync with the sustainability objective of company, this will lead to a 25 per cent reduction in emission of carbon dioxide during excavation and 90 per cent reduction in emission of soot. Excavation forms a large part of the equipment’s operational time.
Shetty said that post-pandemic the company has seen green shoots emerging after July-August. Areas and sectors that have driven the demand include the highways sector, Mumbai-Delhi expressways, rural and border areas.
Utilisation of machines has gone up by 10 per cent this year against the pre-Covidlevels or the same time last year, said Shetty, indicating revival.
Shetty added that according to the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association, the overall industry sales figure for construction equipment stood at 30,747 during April-October 2020. “This is 10 per cent lower than the sales figure recorded last year during the same period, which was approximately 34,026 machines sold between April and October in 2019,” he added.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...