JetSynthesys partners with singer Sonu Nigam to launch first Indian music NFT series

Entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys on Friday said it has partnered with artist Sonu Nigam to launch the Indian music industry’s first-ever NFT series.

The NFT series will include Nigam's single 'Hall of fame'. In addition, it will also capture pages from his personal diary where he has himself penned down key moments of his life at the time of its happening, writing down details of his practice and recording sessions with the lyrics of popular songs, the statement added.

In a statement, Rajan Navani, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “Our association with Sonu goes back a long way, and we are excited to bring his creative digital art on blockchain technology to the Indian music industry. With tokenisation of digital art becoming a global phenomenon, especially in gaming and global pop culture, including global Music, Indian Music couldn't stay far behind. As enablers of the project, we at JetSynthesys are looking forward to catering to the diaspora globally and the Indian music fans back home. It has been a thrilling ride, to say the least, and we're excited to see how music aficionados take to these assets."

Launch

The series was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots,

“It's been a seamless and enriching experience, partnering with JetSynthesys, who, through its many entities, enabled a series of NFTs that reflect a rare and exclusive part of my life. I am also looking forward to connecting with new, digital-first music lovers through this industry-first initiative. I'm delighted to launch this single, which is the most precious and closest song to my heart: Hall of Fame - and this is my ode to all music lovers,” added Nigam.

In recent times actors including Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have joined the NFT bandwagon.

Recently, JetSynthesys became Warner Music Group’s official India partner for all things related to music label licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across Music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and e-sports.