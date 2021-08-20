Jewellers to go on token strike on Aug 23 against gold hallmarking

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Jewellers across the country will go on a 'token strike' on August 23 against the "arbitrary implementation" of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Friday.
The strike will be supported by 350 associations and federations from all four zones of the entire gems and jewellery industry, the GJC claimed.
Mandatory gold hallmarking has come into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and union territories for the phase-1 implementation.
Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, was voluntary in nature so far.
"The one-day token strike is our peaceful protest against arbitrary implementation of HUID (hallmark unique identification number), which is impractical and unimplementable," Ashok Minawala, past Chairman of GJC, said in a statement.
Minawala is a jewellers' representative on government-appointed committees and Director of Danabhai Jewellers Group.
He said jewellers cannot accept the new HUID as it has nothing to do with the purity of gold. The BIS feels the new HUID will improve gold purity but jewellers think it is just a tracking mechanism.
Stating that the HUID system is extremely time consuming, GJC Director Dinesh Jain said the current speed and capacity of hallmarking centres is about two lakh pieces per day. At this speed, it will take 3-4 years to hallmark this years' production.
"Currently, the new HUID system is taking almost 5 to 10 days to hallmark the products, resulting in a complete bottleneck and the industry is on standstill. ...Tonnes of jewellery is lying idle due to delays in the existing hallmarking process and BIS is simply adding fire to our anxiety instead of resolving issues," he said.
It is estimated that yearly almost 10-12 crore gold jewellery pieces are manufactured in India. In addition, existing stock of almost 6-7 crore pieces are yet to be hallmarked. This takes the total count of pieces to be hallmarked in a year to almost 16-18 crore pieces, he added.
That apart, HUID is not fool-proof as there have been lots of issues such as double HUID on the same piece, same HUID on multiple jewellery etc, he said, adding that these are already brought to the notice of the BIS.
Mumbai Wholesale Gold Jewellery Association President Prakash Kagrecha said jewellers have welcomed the hallmarking and the growth in registration has risen from 34,000 to 88,000 jewellers, which shows the jewellers commitment towards consumers.
"However, the hallmarking centres have been reduced as 83 centres have been either suspended or cancelled. The new HUID process involves cutting, melting, and scraping of jewellery, which is intended to sell. The entire process of hallmarking is defeated when a jewellery has been damaged," he said.
Further, this process eliminates the instant consumer friendly services, which is the biggest USP of this sector. Removal of the jeweller's name from the jewellery will be detrimental to the interest of consumers when they wish to sell or exchange, he added.
According to the Council, the penal and criminal consequences on the jewellers -- who have not manufactured or hallmarked the jewellery and sold it like a trader -- will eventually result in winding up of businesses in fear of 'Inspector Raaj' which has already begun.
The draconian provisions of cancellation of registration for a civil offence is imposed on this trade, where just by a stroke of a BIS officer, resulting in loss of livelihood of millions of employees, artisans and their dependents, it said.
Despite the jewellery industry's continuous demand to consider the NITI Aayog's report on hallmarking to be a benchmark while framing the BIS Act has not been taken into consideration, it added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...