Jewellers want a lower hallmarking rate

BL Kochi Bureau | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022
goldsmith hand punches a hallmark into a golden ring on a small anvil, copy space in the dark background, selected focus, narrow depth of field

goldsmith hand punches a hallmark into a golden ring on a small anvil, copy space in the dark background, selected focus, narrow depth of field | Photo Credit: fermate

Jewellers’ associations agree to open hallmarking facilities countrywide

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council and All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association have demanded a rollback of the hike in hallmarking rates for gold and silver jewellery.

The hike comes even as jewellers’ associations have expressed willingness to open hallmarking facilities and assaying centres across the country.

When hallmarking was not compulsory, the rate was ₹25 per item. After it became compulsory, and demand increased, there were calls to lower the rate. However, the rate increased by 30 per cent, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council said in a statement.

The rate for hallmarking was introduced in 2021 to make jewellery sales more transparent through the use of six-digit alphanumeric codes. The process was made compulsory in all districts in Kerala, except Idukki, which did not have hallmarking facilities.

Countrywide, hallmarking of jewellery is in force in 256 districts.

Published on March 08, 2022

