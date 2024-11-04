Mandal Murmu, proposer who signed on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday and said that he would take initiatives regarding the demographic change in Santhal Pargana.

Speaking to reporter Mandal Murmu said, "First of all, I bow before my ancestors...Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano sacrificed themselves for this nation...I belong to that family. We will take the initiative regarding the demography in Santhal Pargana."

Mandal Murmu's joining ceremony took place in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma.Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand elections Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mandal Murmu's joining the BJP signifies that the party has received the blessings of Sidhu Kanhu and Phulo Jhano.

Sidhu-Kanhu and Phulo Jhano led the Santhal rebellion, a historic uprising against British colonial rule and the exploitative zamindari system in present-day Jharkhand. Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "Mandal Murmu did not join our party to campaign for us or to get votes for us. He is not even a politician. Mandal Murmu's contribution to our party means we have received the blessings of Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano."

In a post on X, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey welcomed Mandal Murmu's decision to join the party and said that due to the policies of the current Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal community is in crisis, hence people from every section of society are joining the BJP."

Today, Sidhu-Kanhu's descendants and Hemant Soren's proposer, Shri Mandal Murmu, have joined the BJP family. Due to the policies of the current Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal community is in crisis, hence people from every section of society are joining the BJP," BJP MP Dubey said on X.

Dubey said that Mandal Murmu has expressed his willingness to make sacrifices to solve the Bangladeshi infiltration problem and is joining the BJP membership without any selfish motives.

Speaking to reporters BJP MP Dubey said, "He said that the population of Santhal Parganas, which used to be 45 per cent tribal, has now dropped to 25 per cent. In an area where there was not a single Muslim in the past, the entire village has now become a Muslim settlement. Regarding these Bangladeshi infiltrators, he said that he is willing to make any sacrifices necessary. He is accepting BJP membership without any selfish motives today."

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, BJP won 25 seats and Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats and Congress only won 6 seats.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit