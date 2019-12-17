Jindal comes in support of Citizenship Act

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
Notwithstanding the nagging controversy and protest over the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group has come in support of the Act and said in a young country new laws have to be understood before being opposed. This Law will protect the country from illegal immigrants and will place Indians first, irrespective of their caste and religion, he said.
On the opposition from students against the Law, Jindal said he hopes that students know what the Government is trying to do to protect the integrity and the standing of this great nation.
The idea of a strong India is important and it is sad that the students are getting sucked into politics, he added.
The amended Citizenship Act makes it easier for the non-Muslim immigrants from India's three Muslim-majority neighbours — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — to become citizens of India.
It entitles Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians facing religious persecution in the three nations to seek Indian citizenship, highlights the exclusion of Muslims.
Government has cleared the apprehension that the Act will trigger fresh migration of Hindus from Bangladesh by stating that Hindus population in Bangladesh has declined sharply from 28 per cent to nearly 8 per cent now.
Further, the cut-off date of December 31, 2014 and benefits under CAA will not be available for members of the religious minorities who migrate to India after the cut-off date.
The Act does not apply to tribal areas of Tripura, Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya because of being included in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.
Also areas that fall under the Inner Limit notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, will also be outside the Act's purview.
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...