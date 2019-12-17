Jindal comes in support of Citizenship Act

Notwithstanding the nagging controversy and protest over the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group has come in support of the Act and said in a young country new laws have to be understood before being opposed. This Law will protect the country from illegal immigrants and will place Indians first, irrespective of their caste and religion, he said.

On the opposition from students against the Law, Jindal said he hopes that students know what the Government is trying to do to protect the integrity and the standing of this great nation.

The idea of a strong India is important and it is sad that the students are getting sucked into politics, he added.

The amended Citizenship Act makes it easier for the non-Muslim immigrants from India's three Muslim-majority neighbours — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — to become citizens of India.

It entitles Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians facing religious persecution in the three nations to seek Indian citizenship, highlights the exclusion of Muslims.

Government has cleared the apprehension that the Act will trigger fresh migration of Hindus from Bangladesh by stating that Hindus population in Bangladesh has declined sharply from 28 per cent to nearly 8 per cent now.

Further, the cut-off date of December 31, 2014 and benefits under CAA will not be available for members of the religious minorities who migrate to India after the cut-off date.

The Act does not apply to tribal areas of Tripura, Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya because of being included in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

Also areas that fall under the Inner Limit notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, will also be outside the Act's purview.