Jio-bp today announced the launch of its additivised diesel with a promised annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per truck.

The new diesel provides 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy.

“This new high-performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and will be offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market,” the company said in a press release.

“Diesel at Jio-bp outlets with ACTIVE technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up with ongoing use. It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles,” it added.

Also read:Jio-bp, Piramal Realty in pact for EV charging stations

Jio-bp CEO, Harish C Mehta said, “While every single customer is important, truckers have always held a special place for Jio-bp. Accounting for over half of truckers’ operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance. To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customised additive from scratch. This additive-laced high-performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions.”

Dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors, which are quite sensitive to it. Modern trucks with sophisticated fuel injection systems are more susceptible to dirt build-up due to their reduced injector hole size. With standard diesel, harmful dirt can build up over time and restrict the holes, which can lead to reduced pick-up, increased fuel consumption and can even lead to higher maintenance cost.

Diesel at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology is specially designed for Indian vehicles and driving conditions to fight harmful engine dirt and clean the engine as you drive