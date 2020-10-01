Jio Platforms gets subscription amount from Intel Capital, Qualcomm

1

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd, said on Thursday it received subscription amount of ₹1,894.50 crore from Intel Capital Corporation.

Earlier, on July 3, Jio Platforms had raised ₹1,894.50 crore from Intel Capital in lieu of a 0.39 per cent stake.

The company also said received subscription amount of ₹730 crore from Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

On July 13, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, had committed to invest up to ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.15 per cent stake. Qualcomm is the thirteenth investor in Jio Platforms which has raised a total of over ₹1.18 lakh crore.

