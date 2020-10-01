News

Jio Platforms gets subscription amount from Intel Capital, Qualcomm

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

Intel Capital and Qualcomm Asia Pacific pick up 0.39% and 0.15% stake, respectively, in Jio Platforms

1

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd, said on Thursday it received subscription amount of ₹1,894.50 crore from Intel Capital Corporation.

Earlier, on July 3, Jio Platforms had raised ₹1,894.50 crore from Intel Capital in lieu of a 0.39 per cent stake.

Also read: Intel inside: Capital arm invests ₹1,894.5 crore in Jio

The company also said received subscription amount of ₹730 crore from Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

On July 13, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, had committed to invest up to ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.15 per cent stake. Qualcomm is the thirteenth investor in Jio Platforms which has raised a total of over ₹1.18 lakh crore.

Also read: Qualcomm to invest ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms

Also read: Jio Platforms receives investments from four investors

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.