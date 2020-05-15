Jitendra Singh receives Covid related feedback from Resident Commissioners

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday received Covid related feedback from the Delhi-based Resident Commissioners of the eight States of Northeast and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh briefed the representatives of different States/UTs about the various arrangements made in the last two to three days for the movement of the people living in different parts of the country to reach their respective native places.
“Northeast had received all-round appreciation for effective management against Corona spread, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had decisively fared better than many other States and UTs in the country,” said Singh.
Resident Commissioners also spelt out how they were effectively trying to streamline the movement of migrant labourers and students to ensure that crowding was avoided and, at the same time, the requests received were also duly responded, said the official release.
“Each of the Resident Commissioners conveyed to the Minister that there was no shortage of essential supplies or medical equipment in their respective States or UTs,” the release added.
