JKSHIM, Karnataka Bank to organise MSME conclave on Dec 7

The Nitte-based Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM), in association with Karnataka Bank Ltd, will conduct ‘Nitte-KBL MSME Conclave and Business Excellence Awards 2019’ in Mangaluru on December 7.

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday, K Sankaran, Director, JKSHIM, said that the aim of the conclave is to identify and address issues that are creating hurdles in the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and enable them in conducting their business more effectively.

The event aims to create a platform for sharing of knowledge, experiences in the areas of strategy for sustainable development of MSMEs. Nearly 250 entrepreneurs and industry delegates are likely to attend the conclave, he said.

AP Achar, Dean (Corporate programmes) of JKSHIM, said, there will be sessions on leadership styles for sustainable growth of MSMEs, access to affordable credit and risk management in MSMEs, enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs through technology and innovation, and powering MSMEs through government policies and schemes.

Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothi Laboratories; Praveen Kamath, Vice-President (Global delivery) of WIPRO; Naveen Kumar, Director (HR) of Tata Starbucks; and Yogeesh Kulkarni, Associate Director of ANB Consulting, Mumbai, will be the key speakers at the conclave, he said.

Sankaran said that MSMEs across 20 award categories will be rewarded for their accomplishments in the respective category. This conclave is also designed to include an exhibition lounge, investor zone and business accelerator zone to cater to the needs of MSMEs, he added.