JLR commences bookings for I-PACE Black in India

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for the I-PACE Black in the country.

The all-electric performance SUV’s appeal is heightened further by the creation of the I-PACE Black, which comes with additional features, including the black pack and panoramic roof, the company said.

“The I-PACE Black enhances the appeal of this multi-award winning battery electric vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable,” JLR India President and Managing Director, Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model features gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges.

The company had launched the I-PACE in the country in March this year.

Specifications

The model comes with a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.8 seconds.

JLR’s 22 retail outlets across 19 cities have been upgraded with the installation of over 35 EV chargers, it added.

The chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers.

The I-PACE is provided with a complimentary five years service package, five years’ roadside assistance package and eight years or 1.6 lakh km battery warranty.

It comes equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality, which ensures that systems such as infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely.