JM Financial PE to invest ₹60 crore in Canpac Trends

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
JM Financial PE is to invest ₹60 crore in Gujarat-based Canpac Trends Private Ltd, a folding carton and packaging solutions company, which the company will use to fund its expansion plans.
The proceeds from the investment will support augmentation of the existing capacities of the company.
Canpac is a manufacturer of packaging materials such as folding cartons, corrugated boxes, paper bags, flexible laminates and luxury boxes, and supplies products to a diverse set of marquee customers across industries.
“The fund infusion will help the company scale-up its business and expand its market share. This is the seventh investment from our Fund II, and is in line with its stated strategy of investing in growth companies in the mid-market space,” Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO (PE and Equity AIFs) at JM Financial said.
“We believe that the packaging sector is poised to continue its growth trajectory. Increased consumption of packaged goods, growth in organised retail and e-commerce and increasing premiumisation will drive growth for organised packaging players and Canpac is well-positioned to capture this growth spectrum,” he added.
Canpac’s manufacturing plants are located in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Tirupur (Tamil Nadu). The company was founded in 2010 by Nilesh Todi, a first generation entrepreneur.
“Canpac has emerged as a fast-growing packaging player in the country with a key focus on folding carton and corrugated boxes. This growth capital infusion and partnership with a seasoned investor like JM Financial Private Equity will help us accelerate our current expansion plans and expand market share,” Nilesh Todi, Managing Director at Canpac, said.
Advisors on the deal included Steer Advisors (investment banker), Economic Laws Practice (legal advisor to JM Financial India Fund II) and Anoma Legal (legal advisor to Canpac).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...