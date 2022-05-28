Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority pitches for investments at its SEZ

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will support investors and the businesses with flexible and sustainable infrastructure and policy framework at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to carry out the import-export operations, informed a top official on Friday.

At the 'JNPA SEZ Investor Conclave 2022' held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on May 27, Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA, said, "Port-related SEZ must offer flexibility to the businesses on customisation. We are open to understanding the needs of the businesses and MSMEs. JNPA is set to strengthen further its growth aspects in the port-led business with this specific project of SEZ that offers varied facilities from single-window clearances to multi-modal connectivity and ready state of the art infrastructure, making it an ideal choice to establish businesses and boost export-oriented industries in India."

Multi-modal logistics park

He stated that the SEZ project is part of the port-led industrialisation plan and is developed on 277.38 hectares of freehold land by JN port, incorporating the Land Use Plan of the port. "The whole model is working around making it as a multi-modal logistics park. We are looking at providing synergies and how they can be optimised. Strategic linkage and synergy offers a multiplier value-add," said Sethi while inviting the potential investors to be part of the project.

JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investment, creation of employment, and infrastructure development.

JNPA SEZ has special incentives to offer to its investors, like liberal economic laws and subsidized rates for water and electricity supply. The SEZ is well-equipped with the basic infrastructure, namely road, power, water, storm water drain, sewage collection and treatment, and solid waste disposal. There is an E-tender cum E-auction process for the allotment of land at JNPA SEZ, making the tender process completely online and transparent, the authorities informed the investor community at the Conclave.