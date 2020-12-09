Job postings were 6% lower than previous year: Monster Employment Index

Monster.com, an online career and recruitment resource, published their latest findings related to jobs under the Monster Employment Index.

The report showed that the year started positively with job postings in Q1 2020 being 9 per cent higher YoY. However, owing to the pandemic, the opposite has ensued with the year heading to closure 6 per cent lower than last year.

However, the report noted a gradual increase in both the seeker and recruiter activities on the Monster portal by the year-end. Job posting picks up across industries during the recovery period, post-lockdowns

During the lockdown period of April-July 2020, BPO/ITES (-48 per cent), Banking/Financial Services, Insurance (-48 per cent), Production and Manufacturing (-46 per cent), Travel and Tourism (-76 per cent), and Garments/Textiles/Leather, Gems and Jewellery (-49 per cent) industries were impacted the most, compared to January-March 2020.

While, Telecom/ISP (-16 per cent), Advertising, Market Research, Public Relations (-11 per cent), Media & Entertainment (-6 per cent), Printing/Packaging (-13 per cent), Agro-based Industries (-5 per cent) were impacted lesser during this period.

During the recovery period of August-November 2020, job posting across industries such as Import/Export (15 per cent), Logistic, Courier/Freight/Transportation (14 per cent), Retail (13 per cent), Garments/Textiles/Leather, Gems & Jewellery (8 per cent) improved in comparison to the lockdown period (April-July 2020).

The report also noted that Chandigarh and Bangalore are among cities indicating maximum recovery, despite being the worst-hit locations.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com said: “We are definitely seeing improvements in the job market, with promising recovery in industries such as Logistics, Transportation, BPOs, ITES, among others. While job postings were at their highest in Q1’20, the pandemic did have a significant impact on the same.

Garisa added, “The surge in jobs and opportunities is an indication that the economy is moving towards recovery. The worst is behind us, and we can look forward to significant growth in the coming quarters.”