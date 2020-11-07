News

Joe Biden wins US presidency polls in a nation divided, reports US media

Reuters WASHINGTON | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

Joe Biden   -  REUTERS

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, Edison Research and several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership to embrace Biden's promise of a renewed effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, fix the economy and heal a divided nation.

Biden, 77, became the oldest person elected as US President as Trump failed to significantly widen his appeal beyond a committed core of rural and working-class white voters who embraced his right-wing populism and “America First” nationalism.

Edison Research and major networks, including CNN and NBC, projected Biden would win more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to emerge victorious in the complex state-by-state system for electing a president, although Trump's campaign challenged vote counts in the courts and sought a recount in one state.

 

 

elections
USA
