J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA in India

American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has received an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, announcing the development said, that India had expanded its vaccine basket. “Now India has 5 EUA vaccines,” he tweeted, referring to Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik, Moderna (to be imported by Cipla) and now J&J.

In a statement, J&J said, the EUA decision was based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which demonstrated that J&J’s single-shot vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for its jab on Friday and was granted the approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson.