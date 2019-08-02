News

Johnson Lifts bags project worth ₹210 crore from Bangalore Metro

Bengaluru | Updated on August 02, 2019

Johnson Lifts has won a project from Bangalore Metro for the supply of 225 escalators worth ₹210 crore.

It had earlier won a similar project with Bangalore Metro to supply escalators worth ₹190 crore.

Johnson has also installed over 15 heavy-duty escalators for the South Western Railways in Bengaluru.

Johnson Lifts plans to expand its operations to tier-2/3 cities and wants to set up offices in Mysuru, Hubbali, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Belagavi and Mangaluru. It has a current market share of 20 per cent.

“To cater to this market, the company has launched competitive models to accommodate elevators in compact lift shaft size and machineroom-less elevators,” said Albert Dhiraviyam, Country Head-Marketing.

