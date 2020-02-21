Joint building set up of School of Computer Sciences, UoH and IDRBT inaugurated

A Joint Building of the School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) and the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) was inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Thursday.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT, Hyderabad inaugurated the ₹4.08-crore facility spread over 28,000 sq ft in the presence of AS Ramasastri, Director of IDRBT and Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

The School of Computer and Information Sciences, in collaboration with the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, started an M Tech programme (in 2001) in Banking Technology and Information Security to create a set of CS professionals with specialised skills required by the banking industry in India.

The domain experts at IDRBT helped in developing niche technologies and creating joint research opportunities in areas related to Banking Technologies and Information Technology. Such a symbiotic relationship resulted in building a collaborative space for joint research and academics.

Mohan Reddy highlighted the increased role of computing in the future ‘Education 4.0’ which emphasises customised and individualised quality learning for large numbers of people and requires re-imagining class-rooms and laboratories. He also exhorted SCIS to continue leading by example with state-of-the-art research and innovative teaching methods.