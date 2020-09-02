Journalist Pandurang Raikar dies due to Covid; BJP media dept blames State

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
TV journalist Pandurang Raikar died in Pune as he could not get an ambulance with oxygen facility on Wednesday.
Maharashtra BJP media department chief Vishwas Pathak in a media statement said that this incident once again proves the hollow claims of the State Government about managing the pandemic.
Such a fate should not fall on anyone in future. At least from now on the Thackeray Government should be careful. Journalists are currently risking their lives to cover the news. It is expected that the State should provide immediate assistance to protect their lives. The State should set up a system to provide emergency treatment to the patients and provide financial assistance to the families of the people who have died in such unfortunate circumstances, Pathak said.
BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said that the death of Raikar is very shocking. His family will be given ₹5 lakh from the BJP's disaster fund. The work of journalists is as important as the corona warriors such as police, doctors and nurses. Unfortunately, journalists do not get help from the State . BJP also demanded the State to provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to journalists.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...