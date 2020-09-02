Journalist Pandurang Raikar dies due to Covid; BJP media dept blames State

TV journalist Pandurang Raikar died in Pune as he could not get an ambulance with oxygen facility on Wednesday.

Maharashtra BJP media department chief Vishwas Pathak in a media statement said that this incident once again proves the hollow claims of the State Government about managing the pandemic.

Such a fate should not fall on anyone in future. At least from now on the Thackeray Government should be careful. Journalists are currently risking their lives to cover the news. It is expected that the State should provide immediate assistance to protect their lives. The State should set up a system to provide emergency treatment to the patients and provide financial assistance to the families of the people who have died in such unfortunate circumstances, Pathak said.

BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said that the death of Raikar is very shocking. His family will be given ₹5 lakh from the BJP's disaster fund. The work of journalists is as important as the corona warriors such as police, doctors and nurses. Unfortunately, journalists do not get help from the State . BJP also demanded the State to provide an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to journalists.