JSW Foundation, J&K govt sign pact to restore Mughal Gardens in Kashmir

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The government of Jammu and Kashmir and the JSW Foundation has signed an MoU for conservation, restoration and maintenance of the Mughal Gardens of Kashmir located at Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh.
The Government and the company would jointly undertake an integrated and multidisciplinary approach to restore historic gardens beginning with the Shalimar Bagh site followed by the Nishat Bagh site.
The Government will provide assistance and continue to provide funding for the project through support resources and other infrastructure.
Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation said it will collaborate with India’s most-respected Heritage and Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah for this project.
The six imperial gardens of Kashmir are proposed to be nominated to Unesco as a World Heritage Site. Among them, the gardens of Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, (1619-1635 CE), built during the reigns of Emperor Jahangir and Shahjahan, epitomise the mastery of Mughal gardeners and engineers.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...