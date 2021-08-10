JSW Sports to manage Chopra, Punia endorsements

JSW Sports has signed long term contracts for managing endorsement deals of Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia. Most of these deals are expected to run through to the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.

The endorsement fees of both sportsmen have risen multi-fold to over ₹2 crore per year from ₹20-30 lakh paid before their win in Tokyo.

Currently all endorsement deals being negotiated are upwards of ₹2.5 crore per year, said sources.

Various brands across sectors including wearables, e-commerce, autos, and consumer electronics products categories have been lining up to sign the Olympic winners, he added.

When contacted, a JSW Group spokesperson declined to comment.

Currently, Chopra is Brand Ambassador of Gillette, Exxon Mobile, and Muscle Blaze while Punia endorses for Asics, Optimum Nutrition, Thums Up, Exxon Mobil, and Moj.

By winning the gold medal in men’s javelin, Chopra ended India’s 13-year-long wait for the national anthem at the medal ceremony in the Olympics. The 23-year-old from Panipat is a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. His Tokyo gold assures him of a promotion to Subedar-Major, a rank attained after 30 years of service.

Punia won a creditable bronze in the men’s freestyle despite nursing a serious knee injury. He is the only Indian wrestler to have won three medals at the World Wrestling Championship. He added an Olympic medal to his list after winning the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.