JSW Utkal Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, has received the requisite 2,950.31 acres for setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant of 13.2 million tonnes in Odisha.

In 2022, the steelmaker announced plans to set up a steel plant in Odisha with an investment of ₹65,000 crore in a phased manner. The company already owns substantial iron ore reserves in the State.

The land parcel, closer to the Paradip port in Odisha, was once earmarked for the Korean giant Posco which had plans to set up 12-mtpa steel plant. However, the project failed to take off as local protests over land acquisition and delayed environmental clearance leading to Posco abandon the project.

Of the total land required for the project, about 2,677.80 acres was Forest Land. The Divisional Forest Officer, Mangrove Forest Division, Rajnagar and the Collector on Thursday delivered documents pertaining to the handing over of possession for the total forest land of 2,677.80 acres to JSW Utkal Steel, it said.

The non-forest land of 272.51 acres has already been leased in favour of JSW Utkal Steel by the Odisha government, it added without intimating when the project will be started.